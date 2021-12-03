Omicron’s ‘Ultimate Evidence’ Of Vaccine Inequity’s Danger: Red Cross

According to the head of the Red Cross, the appearance of the Omicron version of the coronavirus is “final evidence” of the dangers of differential vaccination rates around the world.

Francesco Rocca, the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, expressed concern over the politicization of migration and the plight of civilians in Afghanistan as winter approaches in an interview with AFP during a visit to Moscow.

When asked about the global vaccination approach, the head of one of the world’s major humanitarian organizations indicated that more has to be done to combat widespread vaccine inequity.

“The scientific community has repeatedly warned… about the risks of extremely novel variations in locations where vaccination rates are quite low,” he said.

According to UN figures, almost 65 percent of persons in high-income nations have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, compared to just over seven percent in low-income ones.

Western countries have been accused of stockpiling vaccines, and the WHO has advised them to hold off on giving out booster injections until millions of people throughout the world have had at least one dose.

“This is a self-serving, blind approach from the Western community,” said Rocca, an Italian lawyer and lifelong Red Cross member who was elected to lead the IFRC in 2017.

“It’s incredible that we are still unaware of how intertwined we are. This is why I refer to the Omicron variation as “the ultimate proof.”” Omicron, a significantly mutated variant of the coronavirus, was originally detected on November 24 in South Africa and has since spread to over three dozen nations.

It has generated a wave of travel prohibitions, placed doubt on the global economic recovery, and prompted predictions that it could be responsible for more than half of Europe’s Covid cases in the coming months.

“The only way is to vaccinate,” Rocca said, adding that it was a “moral obligation” to consider suspending intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccinations in order to increase manufacturing.

Rocca expressed concern about individuals fleeing their nations being used for political objectives after a trip to Belarus last month, where thousands of migrants attempting to enter the European Union were detained at the Polish border.

Critics accuse Belarus' strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko of recruiting migrants to his country in order to transfer them across the border as retaliation.