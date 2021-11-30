Omicron Will ‘Lead To Challenges’ For Winter Olympics, China Says.

China warned on Tuesday that the fast-spreading Omicron Covid-19 type will make staging the Winter Olympics in Beijing next February difficult.

Although China has essentially eradicated the coronavirus within its borders through travel restrictions and emergency lockdowns, authorities are on high alert due to repeated domestic outbreaks connected to the Delta variety.

“I believe it will undoubtedly result in issues related to prevention and control,” said Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, adding that Beijing “appreciates South Africa’s efforts in providing timely information” on the variety.

“However, China has a lot of experience dealing with Covid-19,” Zhao said. “I am confident that the Winter Olympics will go off without a hitch.” China is aiming to have a Covid-19-free Olympic Games, which would be a major propaganda victory for Beijing’s zero-tolerance Covid approach.

Thousands of athletes, reporters, and participants are obliged to enter a stringent “closed-loop” bubble upon arrival.

The virus, organizers said last month, will be the “greatest hurdle” in holding the Games.

Health officials, on the other hand, indicated they had the resources to deal with the new type.

“China has already done a decent job of technological preparations” for the Omicron variety, according to Xu Wenbo, head of China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s virus control institute.

At a separate Tuesday briefing, he stated, “We have various areas of technical research, including preliminary technical study into deactivated vaccines, protein-based vaccines, and vector-based vaccines.”

According to health officials, more than 1.1 billion people had been properly vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Monday.