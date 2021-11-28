Omicron Variant May Elude Current Vaccines, according to Moderna CMO.

The Omicron version of the coronavirus, according to Moderna’s senior medical officer, may evade current immunizations.

If this is confirmed, Paul Burton suggested on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that a reformulated vaccination might be ready as early as 2022.

“We should know in the next couple of weeks whether the present vaccination can provide protection,” he said, “but the amazing thing about mRNA vaccines and the Moderna platform is that we can move very quickly.”

“If we have to develop a whole new vaccine, I believe it will be early 2022 before it is ready in substantial quantities.”

As concern increased about a new variety identified by researchers in South Africa, Burton said Moderna recruited “hundreds of individuals here in the United States and throughout the world” on Thursday.

The World Health Organization labeled it as a “variant of concern” in a statement released on Friday, stating that “preliminary evidence suggests an elevated risk of reinfection with this variant.”

Much more research is needed, but scientists are afraid that due to alterations in the spike protein that lets the virus to enter the body, the Omicron form may be more resistant to vaccine protection.

“There are at least 30 mutations in the spike protein alone, nine of which are known to be related with immunological escape and another 11 that are expected to be associated with immune escape,” he said. “When you combine those factors, I believe this is a really dangerous virus.” Current immunizations, however, may provide protection, depending on how long it has been since a person was first vaccinated or received a booster dose, according to Burton.

He urged individuals who are still unvaccinated to get vaccinated with an accessible vaccine or get their booster doses if they are eligible.

“I think the message now is that if individuals are on the fence about being vaccinated, they should get vaccinated,” he said. “This virus appears to be hazardous, but I believe we now have many instruments in our arsenal to combat it, so I’m optimistic.” Moderna said in a news release on Friday that it is “moving quickly” to test its current vaccine against the Omicron variant.

“Modera has been advancing a comprehensive strategy since early 2021. This is a condensed version of the information.