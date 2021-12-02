Omicron Variant Could Be A ‘Blessing,’ According To Expert: ‘Get Out Of Pandemic Card’

The Omicron variety, originally detected in South Africa last month, could be the key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a top epidemiologist on Thursday.

Prof. Tony Blakely stated the new version could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant during an interview with Sunrise, an Australian morning show. Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, but it is a milder strain of COVID-19, according to him.

“This one should be milder, but we don’t know how much milder it is,” Blakely told Sunrise. “That implies the hospitalization rate should be milder.” “If it displaces Delta, this may be a gift.” It could be our get-out-of-jail-free card in the event of a pandemic.” People infected with COVID-19 caused by the Omicron form displayed only mild symptoms, including acute weariness, body aches, and a “scratchy throat,” according to early reports from South Africa. There have been no instances of people losing their sense of taste or smell, according to health professionals.

Health experts, including Prof. Blakely, have cautioned that study into the Omicron variety and its implications is still in its infancy. While Omicron appears to be less deadly than Delta, Blakely believes that the next version will be more dangerous.

Blakely’s interview comes after the first instance of the Omicron variant in the United States was confirmed by health officials on Wednesday in a person who went from South Africa on Nov. 22 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 29.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, said the person was only suffering “moderate symptoms” during a White House press briefing. He also stated that the individual had been properly vaccinated against COVID-19, but that he was unaware if a booster dosage had been administered.

The individual is now self-contained. According to CNN, close acquaintances were also tested, and all of them tested negative for COVID-19.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, used genetic sequencing to validate the instance. The Omicron variety was discovered in less than 30 hours after the samples were gathered by health officials.

The Omicron variant has been identified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, which says it poses a “very high” global risk.