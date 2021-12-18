Omicron Resurrects Dark Memories Of A Nightmarish 2020 In New York.

Fears are increasing in New York of a return to the nightmare of 2020, when the city was the worldwide epicenter of the pandemic, as restaurants in Brooklyn close in rapid succession and lineups at Covid-19 test sites get longer by the day.

More than a dozen clubs and eateries in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint district have had to close temporarily due to an outbreak of diseases among their employees and clientele.

A medical van conducting fast tests near popular McCarren Park has roughly 30 people queuing up.

“It feels eerily similar to March 2020,” said Spencer Reiter, a 27-year-old banking professional from Brooklyn.

After pals tested positive, he and his buddy Katie Connolly, a 27-year-old student, went to be tested.

“Seeing these lines reminds me of where we started,” Reiter remarked.

“It’s definitely eerie,” Katie Connolly remarked.

In the spring of 2020, the first wave of the epidemic reduced New York to its knees.

For weeks, the 8.5 million-strong metropolis known as “the city that never sleeps” felt virtually desolate, its vacant streets evoking scenes from a science fiction film set in a post-apocalyptic future.

While hospitals were overburdened and morgues were obliged to bring in refrigerated trucks to manage the massive influx of Covid victims, the only sound heard in Manhattan’s broad avenues seemed to be the stress-inducing wail of ambulance sirens.

Since spring 2020, the disease has claimed at least 34,000 lives in New York, and the city — particularly Manhattan — has never fully recovered its fabled glitz and vigor of pre-Covid days.

“We’re back to square one, or maybe even worse,” Jolanta Czerlanis, a 54-year-old Brooklyn resident, said. She’d came in for testing after experiencing what she thought might be Covid symptoms.

“It’s terrifying,” Czerlanis, who works in catering, added. “We were hopeful that things would improve.” The shockingly quick spread of Covid-19’s Omicron form has sparked widespread concern in the United States.

For the unvaccinated, President Joe Biden forecast a “winter of catastrophic sickness and death” on Thursday.

On December 1, the number of new daily cases in the United States was 86,000; by December 14, it had risen to 117,000, a 36 percent increase in just two weeks.

In the most bleak of data, the United States already leads the globe. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, the number of Covid deaths topped 800,000 on Tuesday.

What’s causing the uptick?

“Omicron occurred,” declared New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on CNN recently.

