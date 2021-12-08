Omicron is no worse than other virus variants, according to top WHO and US scientists.

Top WHO and US scientists told AFP that the Omicron variation looks to be no worse than previous coronavirus strains, but that further research is needed to determine its severity.

The optimistic assessments came as worldwide anxiety mounted over the heavily mutated version, which has led dozens of countries to re-impose border controls and raised the prospect of economically painful lockdowns returning.

While Omicron is likely more transmissible than earlier versions, the World Health Organization’s second-in-command told AFP on Tuesday that it is “very improbable” to entirely elude vaccine protections.

“The preliminary data does not suggest that this is a more serious situation. In fact, if anything, the trend is toward a softer approach “Michael Ryan, the WHO’s director of emergencies, said in an interview that further research was needed.

There was also no indication that Omicron could completely circumvent the protections afforded by existing Covid vaccinations, according to Ryan.

“In terms of severe sickness and hospitalization, we have highly efficient vaccinations that have proven successful against all variations so far… There’s no reason to believe it won’t be the case “He went on to say that the primary data for Omicron came from South Africa, where the strain was first discovered.

However, Ryan recognized that existing vaccinations could be ineffective against Omicron, which has more than 30 mutations on the spike protein that dots the coronavirus’s surface and causes it to infiltrate cells.

According to early indications, Omicron did not appear to be worse than previous strains, and was likely milder, according to top US scientist Anthony Fauci.

According to Fauci, the new variety is “obviously highly transmissible,” possibly even more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain.

He went on to say, “It almost definitely isn’t more severe than Delta.” “There is a possibility that it will be less severe.” However, he cautioned against overinterpreting the data because the groups studied skew young and are less likely to be hospitalized. It can take weeks for a severe condition to manifest.

“Then, as more infections spread over the world, it may take longer to determine the severity level.”

The discovery of the first Omicron cases last month coincided with an increase in infection rates around the world, fueling fears of a global Covid revival.

