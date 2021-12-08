Omicron is no worse than other virus variants, according to the WHO and US scientists.

Top WHO and US scientists told AFP that the Omicron variation looks to be no worse than previous coronavirus strains, but that further research is needed to determine its severity.

The optimistic assessments came as worldwide anxiety over the significantly mutated version intensified, forcing dozens of countries to re-impose border restrictions and raising the prospect of a return to economically painful lockdowns.

“The preliminary results do not indicate that this is more severe,” the World Health Organization’s second-in-command told AFP, despite the fact that it is likely more transmissible than earlier varieties.

“If anything, the trend is toward reduced severity,” WHO emergency director Michael Ryan said in an interview on Tuesday, adding that additional research was needed.

Ryan also stated that Omicron would be “very improbable” to completely circumvent the protections afforded by existing Covid vaccinations.

“In terms of severe sickness and hospitalization, we have highly efficient vaccinations that have proven successful against all variations so far… There’s no reason to believe it won’t be the case “He went on to say that the primary data for Omicron came from South Africa, where the strain was first discovered.

However, Ryan recognized that existing vaccinations could be ineffective against Omicron, which has more than 30 mutations on the spike protein that dots the coronavirus’s surface and causes it to infiltrate cells.

According to early indications, Omicron did not appear to be worse than previous strains, and was likely milder, according to top US scientist Anthony Fauci.

According to Fauci, the new variety is “obviously highly transmissible,” possibly even more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain.

“It’s fairly guaranteed it’s not as bad as Delta,” he remarked. “There is a possibility that it will be less severe.” However, he cautioned against overinterpreting the data because the groups studied skew young and are less likely to be hospitalized. It can take weeks for a severe condition to manifest.

“Then, as more infections spread over the world, it may take longer to determine the severity level.”

The discovery of the first Omicron cases two weeks ago coincided with an increase in infection counts all across the world, fueling fears of a global Covid revival.

According to the WHO, Omicron has been discovered in 57 countries throughout the world. The variation has not yet been linked to any deaths.

