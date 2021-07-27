Olympic defeat’sucks more than others,’ says Naomi Osaka. She was under pressure to win a medal.

According to the Associated Press, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka said her Olympic loss hurt more than others because she felt pressured to win a medal.

“I’m unhappy with every loss, but this one seems to sting more more,” she remarked. “I feel like there was a lot of pressure on me to do this. I suppose it’s because I’ve never played in the Olympics before, and it was a little overwhelming the first year.”

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, the highest-paid female athlete in the world, and Japan’s poster girl for the Tokyo Olympics, faced great expectations and pressure.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

It wasn’t the happy ending Osaka had hoped for, nor did her legions of supporters in Japan and around the world.

The opening of the Tokyo Olympics, on the other hand, will live on in the minds of the tennis legend.

After lighting the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony last week, Osaka said it was “unquestionably the biggest sporting success and honor I will ever have in my life.”

So maybe—just maybe—that may help Osaka deal with her shocking 6-1, 6-4 loss to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the Olympic tennis tournament’s third round on Tuesday.

However, not right away.

The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan and raised in the United States, battled with her regular groundstrokes, while Vondrousova, who is left-handed, produced a succession of drop-shot victories and other deceptive shots that forced her opponent out of her comfort zone.

“It’s difficult for her to play in Japan and the Olympics at the same time,” the 42nd-ranked Vondrousova said. “I can’t comprehend how much pressure there is.”

Following a two-month mental health sabbatical, Osaka won her first two matches in straight sets. On Tuesday, though, the weather was different, with the roof closed since it was raining outside.

Osaka had expressed her delight in returning to the game earlier this week. That happened after she said in May that she would not speak to media at the French Open, claiming that such contacts cast doubt on her.

She then ignored the customary press conference following her first-round triumph in Paris.

Osaka was fined $15,000 and, more significantly, publically chastised by Grand Slam officials. This is a condensed version of the information.