Olympic Boycott Controversy Is Ignored by Omega, and U.S. Sponsors Keep a Low Profile.

While other Olympic sponsors located in the United States have remained silent on the topic, Omega, an official sponsor of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, shrugged off the US diplomatic boycott, saying they will continue “to assist the world’s greatest athletes as they compete on the global stage.”

“Our role at this event is Official Timekeeper, a key job we have proudly fulfilled at the Olympic Games since 1932,” Omega, a Swiss watchmaking manufacturer, told The Washington Newsday. As a result, we’ll be there to support the world’s top athletes as they compete on a worldwide scale once more.” “Our brand has absolutely no influence on individual or state attendance decisions,” the statement added, “and we urge that responses pertaining to this topic be sent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).” The White House declared earlier this week that a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games would be held in protest of China’s persecution of Muslim Uyghurs in the country’s Xinjiang province.

“Given the PRC’s [People’s Republic of China’s] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday, the Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

The diplomatic boycott, according to Psaki, does not apply to Team USA athletes playing in the games, as “we will be 100 percent behind them as we cheer them on from home.”

Several more countries have announced diplomatic boycotts of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, including Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, Lithuania, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Intel, Coca-Cola, Visa, Procter & Gamble (P&G), AirBnB, and Bridgestone were among the other U.S.-based Olympic sponsors contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on the diplomatic boycott. Intel and Coca-Cola both declined to comment. The other U.S.-based sponsors did not respond in time for publication, according to the Washington Newsday.

Another Olympic sponsor, Atos, a French information technology firm, told The Washington Newsday that “as Worldwide IT Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Atos is proud of the role we perform.” This is a condensed version of the information.