Old Christmas presents and other finds from a 1907 house renovation are shared by a couple.

As they steadily repair their Edwardian home, a couple has shared the hidden gems they’ve unearthed.

They’re documenting the renovation on their Edwardian Renovation TikTok channel, which indicates the house was erected in 1907.

The semi-detached house is in Nottingham, England, and was in such bad shape that it was featured on a TV show called How Clean Is Your House in 2006, with the majority of it covered in grime.

The three-bedroom property now has new owners who are determined to restore it to its former splendor.

While the previous owners, Margaret and James Holland, departed the most of their belongings, they did leave a few antiques behind.

The homeowners posted videos of an antique piano, an Aga oven, a writing desk, a chest of drawers, and a chandelier that appeared to have been passed down through the years.

They discovered an antique trunk in the loft that hadn’t been touched in decades as they continued their investigation.

“Today we continued investigating the loft, and we couldn’t believe what we discovered this time,” they added. In the loft of our Edwardian home, we discovered an antique case. Poetry and china abound. “Here are a few of our favorite pieces that have been cleaned up.”

They displayed the crockery in all its glory after cleansing it, showing blue jugs and plates adorned with lemons.

It had been in the attic for decades, according to the newspaper it was wrapped in, which was dated March 3, 1984.

A full set of china was found in one of the collapsing outhouses, which the new owner painstakingly cleared out.

But that’s not the oldest find in the house. They uncovered photo albums, books, watches, and more newspapers under the ragged carpet, including a copy of The Sunday Times.

“Things we found when renovating the living room in our Edwardian house,” they captioned one video, shared last Wednesday.

They filmed a selection of books, including one called Our Feathered Friends, and another entitled Long ago, Simple Stories from our Country’s History, from publisher Oliver & Boyd.

Another, called The Heroes and the Water Babies, by Charles Kingsley, appears to be a long-forgotten Christmas present.

