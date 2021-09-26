Olaf Scholz: Merkel’s Job Is In The Hands Of A “Robotic” Social Democrat.

Olaf Scholz, the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to successor Angela Merkel, is often regarded as boring, but after Sunday’s election, he could be on the verge of a stunning upset.

Scholz may have accomplished what many would have thought unthinkable just a year ago, with polls putting the SPD narrowly ahead of Angela Merkel’s CDU-CSU conservative alliance.

His SPD received just 20.5 percent of the vote in Germany’s 2017 election and has had a difficult few years in partnership with the CDU-CSU, but he appears to be on track to win at least 25% of the vote this time.

After the initial estimates were announced, Scholz commented, “It’s going to be a long election night.”

“However, one thing is certain: many citizens have placed crosses next to the SPD because they want a change of government and for the next chancellor to be named Olaf Scholz.”

Scholz is one of Germany’s most powerful politicians, with a reputation for being thorough, confident, and ferociously ambitious. He is known as “Scholzomat” for his robotic speeches.

He has a close relationship with Merkel as finance minister and vice-chancellor, and has even pushed to present himself as the actual Merkel continuity candidate, despite coming from a different political party.

He was recently photographed on the cover of the Sueddeutsche Zeitung magazine using Merkel’s iconic “rhombus” hand signal, causing anxiety among Merkel’s CDU opponents.

Scholz’s tenure as finance minister has solidified his reputation as a fiscally conservative member of his workers’ party.

Despite agreeing to suspend Germany’s beloved “debt brake” in order to fend off the catastrophic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, he insists on resuming the policy by 2023.

He noted at the time, “All of this is expensive, but doing nothing would have been considerably more expensive.”

Scholz’s cautious stance has seen him marginalized inside the SPD, with two relatively unknown left-wingers winning the SPD leadership race in 2019.

However, throughout the election campaign, he backed the SPD’s signature programs, including a projected wealth tax and a raise in the minimum wage.

Scholz has been known to loosen the purse strings despite his tight hold on Germany’s finances, most notably as mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018, when he bailed out the grossly over-budget Elbphilharmonie concert hall.

The spending was justifiable for Scholz, whose credo is “I can only distribute what I have.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.