Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, is channeling Merkel in his bid for the presidency.

Olaf Scholz, the Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to succeed Angela Merkel, is one of Germany’s most powerful politicians, known for his meticulousness, confidence, and strong ambition.

He has a close relationship with Merkel as finance minister and vice-chancellor, and has even pushed to present himself as the actual Merkel continuity candidate, despite coming from a different political party.

He was recently photographed on the cover of the Sueddeutsche Zeitung magazine using Merkel’s iconic “rhombus” hand signal, causing anxiety among Merkel’s CDU opponents.

Scholz, dubbed “Scholzomat” for his robotic speeches, hasn’t exactly been known for his charisma in the run-up to the election on Sunday.

But, unlike his two biggest competitors, Merkel’s CDU-CSU alliance’s Armin Laschet and the Greens’ Annalena Baerbock, the 63-year-old has avoided making embarrassing campaign gaffes.

As a result, he is currently the front-runner for the next German coalition government.

Scholz’s tenure as finance minister has solidified his reputation as a fiscally conservative member of his workers’ party.

Despite agreeing to suspend Germany’s beloved “debt brake” in order to fend off the catastrophic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, he insists on resuming the policy by 2023.

“It’s expensive,” he insisted at the time, “but doing nothing would have been considerably more expensive.”

Scholz’s cautious stance has seen him marginalized inside the SPD, with two relatively unknown left-wingers winning the SPD leadership race in 2019.

However, throughout the election campaign, he backed the SPD’s signature programs, including a projected wealth tax and a raise in the minimum wage.

Scholz has been known to loosen the purse strings despite his tight hold on Germany’s finances, most notably as mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018, when he bailed out the grossly over-budget Elbphilharmonie concert hall.

The spending was justified by the city-healthy state’s finances, according to Scholz, whose credo is “I can only distribute what I have.”

Scholz, who was born in the northern city of Osnabrueck, joined the SPD when he was a youngster.

He flirted with its more leftwing beliefs at first, but soon settled on a more moderate path.

Scholz was elected to the national parliament in 1998 after completing his training as a labor lawyer. In the same year, he married Britta Ernst, a fellow SPD politician.

He got the nickname “robot” for his dry yet tireless defense during his time as the SPD’s general secretary from 2002 to 2004. Brief News from Washington Newsday.