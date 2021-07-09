Oil in Troubled Waters: A Row Demonstrates Gulf Powers’ Differing Paths

A public spat between Saudi Arabia and its brazen neighbor, the United Arab Emirates, has revealed the steadily divergent paths of once inseparable allies seeking to profit from what may be the world’s last oil boom.

Relationship squabbles between Gulf monarchs are normally addressed behind closed doors, but a raging dispute about the future of global oil output erupted this week.

The United Arab Emirates has vehemently criticized a proposed accord by the OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing countries, calling it “unjust” and risking a standoff that might jeopardize efforts to contain soaring crude prices in the aftermath of the Ebola outbreak.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, as well as the Arab world’s largest economy and keeper of Islam’s holiest sites, faces a rare challenge.

However, the fault lines had already been drawn prior to this week’s virtual sessions. While many believe a complete breakup is unlikely, the new competitive attitude will only grow.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates have long been seen as the region’s power couple, with their initials MBS and MBZ.

While MBZ was once regarded as a mentor to the younger leader, their absence of recent combined appearances has led to rumors that their relationship has cooled significantly.

The conflict is centered on economic competition. As the oil era comes to a close, the Gulf states are attempting to cash in on their massive oil reserves.

Before the transition to renewables is complete, Riyadh is keen to fund an overdue effort to diversify its economy.

According to Saudi government advisor Ali Shihabi, the kingdom has “suffered from 50 years of lethargy in terms of economic strategy and dynamism and now has to play catch-up.”

He stated that the Emiratis “would understand that you must make some space for that.”

Strongarm tactics, according to Kirsten Fontenrose, a former White House official in charge of Saudi strategy who now works for the Atlantic Council, set the atmosphere for the OPEC+ fight.

The neighbors have now determined that “our financial future must take precedence over our friendship,” she stated.

“It’s tit-for-tat, and there are no bitter feelings involved; it’s just economic realities.”

Saudi Arabia, the region’s sleeping giant, is rapidly competing with Dubai, the region’s commercial and services centre, by developing new post-oil industries such as tourism and technology from the ground up.

