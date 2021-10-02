Officials say three workers died while working on the Dubai Expo.

Officials stated on Saturday that three workers died and more than 70 were seriously injured while constructing Dubai’s Expo 2020 site, asserting that safety measures were “world-class.”

The data were released after the European Parliament urged for a boycott of the six-month international fair, citing the UAE’s poor human rights record and “inhumane” treatment of migrant workers.

The massive site on the outskirts of Dubai, which comprises hundreds of pavilions and other facilities on a showground twice the size of Monaco, was built by more than 200,000 employees.

Activist groups routinely target the UAE and Qatar, who will host the World Cup next year, for their treatment of laborers, many of whom are from South Asia, who construct their grandiose developments.

“Unfortunately, there have been three work-related fatalities and 72 significant injuries to date,” according to an Expo statement, which emphasized the importance of workers’ safety.

It said the site had completed 247 million work hours and that the number of incidents was lower than in the United Kingdom.

“We have built world-class rules, standards, and processes that protect and support everyone involved in Expo 2020 Dubai’s health, safety, and well-being,” the statement stated.

On Saturday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian claimed France was “not part of” the European Parliament’s resolution.

“Our relationship with the UAE is strategic, it’s extremely close, and we can say things openly, and if we need to say something to the UAE government, we do it, but behind closed doors,” he told reporters.