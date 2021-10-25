Officials say three people are dead and three more are missing after an avalanche on an Ecuadorian volcano.

Officials said that an avalanche on a snow-capped Ecuadorian volcano, the country’s highest peak, killed at least three climbers and left three others missing on Sunday.

According to authorities, the avalanche hit a party of 16 mountaineers at an altitude of 6,100 meters (20,000 feet) on the dormant Chimborazo volcano.

“Three mountaineers have gone missing, three have died, three have been injured, and seven have been rescued out of a total of 16 individuals,” Quito firemen stated in a statement.

Four climbers died and one was injured, according to a prior report from the country’s ECU911 security service.

The climbers’ names and nationalities were not released by the authorities, although the Quito newspaper El Comercio stated that they were all Ecuadorians.

According to the firefighters, the avalanche was triggered by “weather conditions” rather than volcanic activity.

Rescuers, as well as police and military officials with experience in high-altitude operations, established a command center at Chimborazo to coordinate search-and-rescue efforts.

The volcano, which stands more than 6,200 meters tall and lies around 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Quito, is covered in snow and glaciers all year.

Climbers from Ecuador and throughout the world flock to Chimborazo. Riobamba and Ambato are the towns at its base.

The nearby Chimborazo nature reserve, which is popular with tourists, was temporarily closed by Ecuador’s Environment Ministry. Despite the regular snowfall, skiers do not frequent the volcano.

In recent decades, the volcano has been the site of a number of fatal eruptions.

Climbers discovered the wreckage of an Ecuadorian plane that crashed in 1976, killing all 59 persons on board, around 700 meters from the summit in 2003.

On Chimborazo, the plane struck with a stone wall and was buried by an avalanche.

The bodies of three climbers, thought to have vanished 20 to 30 years ago, were recovered in 2015 at a height of roughly 5,500 meters.

In 1994, an avalanche claimed the lives of ten persons, including one Swiss and six French citizens.

According to the Geophysical Institute of Quito, Chimborazo last erupted between the beginning of the fifth and the end of the seventh centuries, with a 1,000-year hiatus between eruptions.

According to the institute, the volcano’s ice-capped peak, steep slope, and proximity to populated regions, including towns, make it a high-risk area.

At 6.38 million meters, Chimborazo’s top is the furthest point from the Earth’s center.