Officials say the new US Special Envoy for Afghanistan would meet with Taliban in Pakistan.

According to a Pakistani official and the US State Department, the new US special envoy for Afghanistan will visit Pakistan this week for talks with the Taliban foreign minister and top officials from China and Russia.

It will be Thomas West’s first trip to the region since succeeding Zalmay Khalilzad, the long-serving diplomat who oversaw the negotiations that resulted in the US pullout from Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban’s new foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, will attend the so-called “troika plus” conference in Islamabad on Thursday, a senior Pakistani government official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

West also planned to travel to Russia and India, according to the State Department.

“He will continue to make clear the expectations that we have of the Taliban and any future Afghan government, together with our partners,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing this week.

The meeting is “mainly focused at… averting a humanitarian crisis and looking into the possibilities of establishing up an inclusive government in Afghanistan,” according to a senior Pakistani official.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the verge of becoming the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with more than half of the nation suffering from “acute” food shortages and millions forced to choose between migration and famine throughout the winter.

West, who was in Brussels this week to brief NATO on US talks with the Taliban, told reporters that the Islamists have “pretty clearly” expressed their wish for aid to be restored, as well as for international ties to be normalized and sanctions to be lifted.

On those problems, he urged partners to work together, saying that Washington “cannot accomplish any of these things on our own.”

This includes China, with whom the US has had recent disagreements on matters such as Taiwan. In Afghanistan, West believes Beijing can play a “constructive role.”

Both China and Russia announced that their Afghan envoys would attend the summit.

At a regular briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, “China supports any international measures that are beneficial to building peace and stability in Afghanistan and firming up consensus on all sides.”

While West plans to visit India, he will not join a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan scheduled for Wednesday.

Russia and Iran, as well as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, will attend the summit, according to Indian officials.

Pakistan, India's arch-rival, was invited as well, but declined.