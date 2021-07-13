Officials Say Rescue Is ‘Very Difficult’ After 9 People Go Miss in China Hotel Collapse

According to local police, eight people were killed and nine are still missing when a portion of a hotel fell in eastern China on Monday.

The three-story structure, which is part of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, “collapsed in its entirety,” according to an official in charge of rescue attempts, who described the task as “very difficult.”

According to a statement made by Suzhou’s city government, 23 individuals were trapped in the hotel’s wreckage. By 7 a.m. local time on Tuesday, 14 people had been located, while nine remained unaccounted for.

Five people were transferred to a local hospital, one was returned home, and eight were confirmed deceased among those collected from the rubble. According to the notification, 18 of the dead who were inside the building at the time have been identified.

Huang Yingzi, the province medical task force chief, said three of the five victims were hospitalized with critical injuries during a press briefing on Tuesday. All five were in “stable condition,” according to Huang, vice president of Southeast University’s Zhongda Hospital.

The nature of the hotel collapse, according to Chen Zhi’ang, the provincial fire service official in charge of organizing rescue attempts, made the mission difficult.

“The collapse was not partial, despite the fact that the building was not particularly tall. The structure was crushed into pieces after it collapsed in its entirety,” Chen said.

He went on to say, “This is an extremely difficult rescue.”

According to local authorities, more than 600 rescue workers are involved in the ongoing attempts.

The Wujiang District Emergency Management Bureau announced late Monday that the exact location was unknown. This is a condensed version of the information.