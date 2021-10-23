Officials say Peru has passed the 200,000-covid-death mark.

Peru has surpassed 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus, according to the health ministry, which has the world’s highest Covid-19 fatality rate per capita.

The government reported 25 more deaths in the preceding 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the South American country to 200.003 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

2.2 million infections have been reported in the Andean country of 33 million people.

According to an AFP tally based on government statistics, Peru’s Covid mortality rate is the highest in the world, at 6,065 deaths per million inhabitants.

The announcement comes at a time when daily cases and deaths are declining thanks to increased immunizations, while authorities are concerned about a new wave of illnesses caused by the Delta variety, which is now prevalent in the country.

Hernando Cevallos, the health minister, recently stated, “We’re maintaining a good level of control.”

“It’s likely that the first and second waves, as well as vaccination, have resulted in immunity in a portion of the population.”

Because of the decrease in infections, the government has been able to relax some healthcare regulations and restart areas of the economy.

The evening curfew has been lowered to two hours, and eateries can now operate at full capacity.

In Latin America, only Brazil and Mexico have more deaths than Peru, despite their populations being over seven and four times larger, respectively.

Peru had one of the most active economies in the area prior to the pandemic, but GDP fell by 11% in 2020, and more than 2.1 million people lost their employment as the country entered recession.

“We need to get vaccinated so there are no more orphans and no more misery in homes,” Mirtha Garcia Espinoza, a 39-year-old mother of two who has been widowed by the pandemic, told AFP.

Since April, when it peaked at 2,500 per week, Peru’s viral death rate has been declining.

According to official estimates, that number had dropped to 169 last week.

Peru’s difficulties are attributed to the country’s massive informal sector and inadequate healthcare system, according to experts.

By the end of the year, the government intends to have vaccinated 70% of the country’s population over the age of 12.

Over 14.2 million people have gotten both vaccine doses so far, accounting for 51% of those over the age of 12.