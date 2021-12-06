Officials say around 50 people have been killed in Sudanese Darfur tribal clashes.

According to a government official and medics, about 50 people have been killed in the latest outbreak of tribal violence in Sudan’s Darfur area.

The new flare-up increases the total number of persons slain in Sudan’s westernmost region, which has been devastated by conflict for years, to nearly 100 in just over three weeks.

“The violence started with a disagreement and escalated to the point where six people were killed on Saturday, and then more than 40 people were killed on Sunday,” West Darfur governor Khamis Abdallah told AFP.

According to the Doctors’ Committee, an independent union, 48 persons were murdered by live ammunition in Darfur’s Krink district.

Krink lies around 80 kilometers (50 miles) from El Geneina, the state capital.

According to the UN, fifty people were killed in days of fighting between herders last month. A total of 1,000 dwellings were also set ablaze.

Armed Arab herders clashed with one other on November 17 in the steep Jebel Moon highlands near Chad’s border.

Darfur was ravaged by a civil war that began in 2003, pitting ethnic minority rebels against the Arab-dominated administration of then-President Omar al-Bashir, who complained of discrimination.

Khartoum retaliated by unleashing the Janjaweed militia, which has been accused of murder, rape, looting, and village burning.

One of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters ensued from the bloodshed. According to the United Nations, more than 300,000 people perished and 2.5 million were displaced as a result of the fighting.

Thousands of Janjaweed were later absorbed into the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Sudan’s military-civilian transitional ruling council’s number two leader.

Apart from the tribal instability in Darfur, approximately 45 people have been killed throughout Sudan since an October 25 military coup, during street gatherings that have been met with repression by security forces.

Sudanese police fired tear gas at demonstrators protesting the military-dominated administration in the capital, Khartoum, on Monday.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized control and jailed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, but after continued internal and international political pressure, Hamdok was reinstated in a November 21 accord.

After enormous protests against his three-decade dictatorship, Bashir was deposed and imprisoned in April 2019. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide in Darfur.

The major battle in Darfur subsided last year after a peace agreement was reached with key rebel factions, but the dry territory remained awash in weaponry. Land, access to agriculture, and water are frequently the source of conflict.

More than 305,000 people live in West Darfur. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.