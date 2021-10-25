Officials say an avalanche on Ecuador’s Volcano killed at least four climbers.

Officials said that an avalanche on a snow-capped Ecuadorian volcano killed at least four climbers and injured a fifth on Sunday.

The avalanche hit a party of about a dozen mountaineers at a height of 6,100 meters (20,000 feet) on Ecuador’s highest peak, the dormant Chimborazo volcano, in the central Andean area, according to the ECU911 security service.

“An avalanche struck the group,” the agency stated, adding that “four individuals died (and) one person was injured.”

The climbers’ identities and countries were not revealed, but the summit attracts both Ecuadorian and foreign climbers.

Chimborazo, which rises 6,263 meters above sea level and is covered with snow and glaciers all year, is located about 180 kilometers (110 miles) south of Quito, near the town of Riobamba.