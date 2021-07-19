Officials say a new Haitian government will be formed on Tuesday, with Ariel Henry as Prime Minister.

An official said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who has led the country since President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, will stand down and a new administration will be created with Ariel Henry as Prime Minister.

According to a senior official close to the prime minister’s office, the new government would not have a president and will be tasked with holding new elections “as quickly as possible.”

In the days leading up to the president’s assassination in his residence in Port-au-Prince in the early hours of July 7, Moise had appointed Henry to succeed Joseph as Prime Minister.

However, in the hours following the assassination, Joseph declared a “state of siege” and placed himself in control, igniting a power struggle in the violently impoverished Caribbean country.

When Moise was assassinated, Haiti had no functioning parliament and no functioning succession mechanism, and it was already engaged in a political and security crisis.

“Claude Joseph and Ariel Henry have been holding a series of working meetings for several days in preparation for the creation of an inclusive government led by Ariel Henry as Prime Minister,” the official stated.

According to the official, Joseph will resume his former position as foreign minister in the new cabinet, which will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

“The Republic will be without a president. The new government’s objective would be to hold general elections as quickly as feasible, according to the official.

Moise has ruled by decree in Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, after parliamentary elections scheduled for 2018 were postponed owing to disagreements, notably over when his own mandate would finish.

In addition to presidential, legislative, and local elections, Haiti was scheduled to have a constitutional referendum in September, which had been postponed twice owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, the official gave no indication of when new elections might be place.