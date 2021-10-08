Officials say a cloud of volcanic ash has closed the airport in La Palma.

The island’s airport was forced to close for the second time since the September 19 eruption due to thick ash clouds from the erupting volcano on La Palma, according to Spain’s airport authority.

“The airport is currently closed,” an AENA spokesman told AFP, adding that “some cleaning work” on the runways was required before it could reopen.

She did warn, though, that the closure “may not continue very long.”

Local airline Binter announced on Wednesday evening that all flights into and out of La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic, close off the northwestern coast of Africa, would be canceled.

Binter tweeted, “This stoppage will persist till conditions improve and we can fly safely.” Rival airline CanaryFly also halted flights.

Despite the fact that it reopened the next day, flights did not start until September 29.