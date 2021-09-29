Officials say 30 people have died in Ecuador’s latest prison violence.

Officials say 30 inmates were murdered and 47 injured in a fight between armed inmates from rival gangs at a jail in Ecuador’s largest city on Tuesday.

It was the latest in a string of deadly fights in Ecuador’s overcrowded and understaffed jails, which have claimed the lives of over 120 inmates this year.

On Wednesday, Guayaquil city police commander Fausto Buenano increased the fatality toll from the last conflict from 29 to 30.

According to the national prosecutor’s office, at least six people were beheaded.

“More deaths inside were prevented thanks to police entering (the prison),” said Buenano, who was in charge of the retaking of control operation. He claimed that the officers were gunned down.

After the fights late Tuesday, President Guillermo Lasso retweeted a statement from the jail department indicating that order had been restored.

Prisoners affiliated to Mexican drug cartels, primarily the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, have been fighting in Ecuador’s jail system.

On February 23, riots broke out in four prisons, including Guayaquil, killing 79 convicts, some of whom were beheaded.

At one of the city’s prisons last week, police seized two pistols, a revolver, 500 rounds of ammunition, a hand grenade, several knives, two sticks of dynamite, and homemade explosives.

Drones invaded Guayaquil’s Jail Number 4 two weeks ago, as part of “a struggle between worldwide cartels,” according to prison officials. That attack resulted in no casualties.

“There has been a jail crisis since 2010, with an average of 25 homicides per year,” Ecuadorian security specialist Fernando Carrion told AFP, “but it has increased substantially from 2017 to the climax of this year, when we must have already crossed 160 homicides.”

Ecuador’s jail system includes 65 institutions with a capacity of roughly 30,000 convicts but a population of 39,000 inmates and staffing problems.

According to the country’s human rights ombudsman, 103 people were killed in prisons in 2020, with corruption allowing convicts to bring weapons and ammunition into the country.

Ecuador is a crucial transit point for drug shipments to the United States and Europe, as it is located between Colombia and Peru, the world’s top cocaine producers.

Ecuador’s primary port city is Guayaquil.

Ecuadorian officials recovered roughly 116 tons of drugs, mostly cocaine, between January and August this year, compared to 128 tons in all of 2020.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has denounced Ecuador’s prison violence.