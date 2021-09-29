Officials say 29 people have died in Ecuador’s latest prison violence.

Officials say about 30 detainees were slain in a clash between inmates armed with rifles and grenades at a prison in Ecuador’s largest city on Tuesday.

It was the latest in a string of violent jail brawls between rival drug gangs that has resulted in the deaths of more than a hundred convicts this year.

The attorney general’s office in Ecuador claimed on Twitter that it was looking into the deaths of 29 convicts at the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil, including six who were decapitated.

Officials presented contradictory accounts of how many convicts were injured, with the attorney general’s office claiming 42 and the national prison bureau claiming 48.

Order has been restored in the Littoral Penitentiary after the Tuesday disturbances, according to President Guillermo Lasso, who retweeted a notification from the prison department.

Prisoners affiliated to Mexican drug cartels, primarily the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, have been fighting in Ecuador’s jail system.

Guayaquil, Ecuador’s principal port city, is a significant crossroads for South American cocaine being shipped north, particularly to the United States.

At one of the city’s prisons last week, police seized two pistols, a revolver, 500 rounds of ammunition, a hand grenade, several knives, two sticks of dynamite, and homemade explosives.

Drones invaded Guayaquil’s Jail Number 4 two weeks ago, as part of “a struggle between worldwide cartels,” according to prison officials. The attack resulted in no casualties.

Ecuador’s jail system, which has around 60 institutions built to hold 29,000 offenders, is overcrowded and understaffed.

According to the country’s human rights ombudsman, 103 people were killed in jails in 2020.

In July, 27 convicts died in prison uprisings in two institutions, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency.