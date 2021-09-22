Officials say 19,000 migrants have gathered in Colombia near the Panama border.

An estimated 19,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, have gathered on Colombia’s north coast, hoping to cross into Panama and find a way to the United States, according to a Bogota official.

Some have been stranded in the coastal town of Necocli in the northwestern Antioquia department for weeks, waiting for seats on boats that traverse the Gulf of Uraba to Acandi, near the Panamanian border.

According to Colombia’s human rights ombudsman Carlos Camargo, only 250 boat tickets are available each day.

According to him, a team tasked with “assessing the migrant situation” in Necocli, a village of 45,000 people, discovered 19,000 unauthorized migrants.

Camargo reported on Twitter that the majority of the victims were Haitians.

Haitians make up a sizable fraction of the tens of thousands of migrants who have arrived at the US-Mexico border in recent months, causing problems for US President Joe Biden’s administration.

Migrants in Colombia who are waiting out the bottleneck rent private rooms or apartments or camp on the beach, depending on their financial situation.

“By October 13, around 11,500 people had purchased tickets for the boat voyage, and an unknown number of people who were unable to obtain tickets have resorted to alternative types of “illegal” crossings,” according to Camargo.

After crossing the border, the migrants begin the perilous journey from Acandi into the Darien jungle, where they face snakes, deep ravines, overflowing rivers, tropical downpours, and criminals who are frequently associated to drug trafficking.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) claimed in a recent research that criminal groups in the forest prey on refugees, and attacks and rapes are prevalent.

A deal between the governments of Colombia and Panama limits the number of migrants allowed to cross the border each day at 650.

So far this year, more than 50,000 migrants have crossed the Colombia-Panama border.

Migrants are held for processing and deportation once they arrive in Panama, according to MSF.

Those who have administrative or judicial processes pending – such as refugee applications or testifying against human traffickers – might be held inside a migrant receiving facility for weeks or months.

“The centers are a source of complaints, as individuals detained there endure insufficient food and shelter, a lack of clean water and showers, and no way of communicating with their families,” MSF added.

The Colombia-Panama border is a major crossing point for migrants seeking a new life in the United States, many of whom are fleeing poverty and violence in their native countries.

