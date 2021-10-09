Officials said Bangladesh plans to relocate 81,000 Rohingya Muslims to an island following a UN deal.

Officials from Bangladesh announced Friday that they plan to move more than 80,000 Rohingya refugees to an isolated island in the Bay of Bengal after reaching an agreement with the UN for assistance.

Officials reported that some 19,000 Muslim refugees from Myanmar had already relocated from crowded camps on the mainland to Bhashan Char island, despite concerns voiced by relief organizations.

When the monsoon rains that pound the Bay of Bengal each year conclude in November, Bangladesh’s refugee commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat told AFP that tens of thousands more would flee.

“By the end of February, we want to have relocated 81,000 (Rohingya) to Bhashan Char, completing the 100,000 quota,” he told AFP.

The government has spent around $350 million to construct shelters on the 53-square-kilometer (20-square-mile) island, which was formed about 20 years ago by tidal silt deposits.

The island is 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the Bangladesh mainland, and some Rohingya groups claim that people were compelled to travel there due to the inhospitable weather.

Approximately 850,000 Rohingya people are crammed into camps near the Myanmar-Bangladesh border. Most of them escaped a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017, which the UN thinks may have amounted to genocide.

Bangladesh has been praised for accepting refugees who have streamed across the border, but it has had little success in giving them permanent homes.

While moving the migrants is the responsibility of a Bangladeshi security intelligence agency, the government claims that any compulsion was employed.

Hundreds of Rohingyas have attempted to flee Bhashan Char, only to be arrested on neighboring islands or in coastal settlements. A fishing boat carrying Rohingya refugees trying to evacuate the island sank in August, killing dozens of people.

The United Nations had expressed reservations about the relocations. However, authorities from Bangladesh and the United Nations claimed they had reached an agreement to allow the UN a role in providing humanitarian relief and monitoring circumstances on the island.

“We can confirm that the UN will sign a memorandum of understanding with the government in Bhashan Char on Saturday to protect Rohingya refugees,” a UNHCR official told AFP.

Hayat, the UN’s refugee commissioner, said the UN would play a stronger role on the island than it does presently in mainland refugee camps, where it already has a large presence.

“In terms of humanitarian response, inhabitants of Bhashan Char would be treated similarly to those in the Cox’s Bazar camps,” he stated.

He went on to say that there would be more opportunities for Rohingyas to work on the project.