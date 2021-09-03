Officials in Poland say an Afghan boy who ate poisonous mushrooms has a little chance of surviving.

According to the Associated Press, Polish officials say an Afghan child, 6, who ate deadly mushrooms and received a liver transplant has a slim chance of survival after his family was evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, last month.

On August 23, the Afghan parents and their four children arrived in Podkowa Lesna, a quarantine center outside Warsaw. The family allegedly poisoned themselves after finding death cap mushrooms in a nearby woodland and used them to create a soup. The soup killed one of the children, a 5-year-old kid. A 17-year-old girl was treated and is reported to be in good health. The mushrooms are less harmful to adults, according to doctors, because to their bigger body mass.

Although Polish authorities dismissed the claim and are investigating the poisoning, the media questioned whether there was adequate food at the quarantine site.

Last month, Britain demanded that the family be evacuated from Poland. The father formerly worked for the British government.

According to Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokesperson for the prosecutors’ office in Warsaw, prosecutors are interviewing the center’s workers as part of an inquiry that might lead to criminal charges for mistakenly exposing people to a major threat of loss of health or life. According to her, the offense carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

On Thursday, doctors at the children’s hospital announced the 5-year-death. old’s

According to the state Office for Foreigners, four Afghan men were hospitalized after eating deadly mushrooms in a different center near Warsaw.

In Poland, there are over 1,300 different types of mushrooms, with 200 of them being deadly. They’re a popular delicacy, but distinguishing toxic from edible varieties takes a lot of research.

In Poland, 27 persons were poisoned by mushrooms in 2019, with 25 of them requiring hospitalization. There were no deaths reported.

Because of the risk of poisoning and the low nutritional content of mushrooms, doctors advise against giving them to youngsters.

Death cap mushrooms, which are among the world’s most toxic, are quite similar to Poland’s edible parasol mushrooms.

After eating deadly mushrooms in Denmark in 2017, two children from a Congolese refugee family died and another nine family members were hospitalized.