Officials in Japan have raised their concerns about a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Tokyo’s political leaders and senior defense officials have raised their concerns about the possibility of fighting across the Taiwan Strait this week, further tying an attack on Taiwan to Japan’s national security.

Following remarks by Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama on the mutual threat faced by Tokyo and Taipei during a forum hosted by Taiwanese think tanks the day before, China’s Foreign Ministry expressed its “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” to Japanese counterparts on Thursday.

Nakayama compared Taiwan and Japan’s geographical and cultural proximity to his nose and mouth. According to a source in the online publication Taiwan News, he remarked, “People say we’re like buddies, but we’re not, we’re family.” During a June interview with the Hudson Institute in Washington, Nakayama made a similar parallel with his nose and eyes.

Taiwan is becoming a “major issue” in Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, according to the vocal official (LDP). “The future leader’s response to the Taiwan issue, regardless of who it is, will be a major component in judging whether they are fit for the job,” he was reported as saying.

Nakayama allegedly reiterated his belief that Japan should reassess its diplomatic relationship with China during an event co-hosted by the Taiwan NextGen Foundation, the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, and the Taiwan Society of Japan Studies. Tokyo switched allegiances from Taipei to Beijing in 1972, seven years before the United States, and Japan’s own “one China” policy has shaped unofficial ties with Taiwan.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, described Nakayama’s remarks as “very stupid” during a regular press briefing in Beijing.

According to a report by the Central News Agency (CNA) in Taipei, LDP foreign affairs official Masahisa Sato told Taiwan’s Institute for National Policy Research on Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping intends to seize Taiwan and will increase military pressure on the island between 2022 and 2027. Sato’s period would begin after Xi is likely to win a third term and before the People’s Liberation Army’s 100th anniversary (PLA).

He was cited as saying that the US, Japan, and Taiwan needed to “quickly establish” a system for trilateral defense cooperation before it was “too late” to act. This is a condensed version of the information.