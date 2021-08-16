Officials in Haiti are being forced to negotiate with gangs in charge of the area in order to send humanitarian aid.

According to the UN, not even the devastating earthquake that has left tens of thousands in desperate need of assistance is enough for local armed groups to allow UN relief personnel to enter the area in Haiti’s gang-controlled southern peninsula.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Relief Affairs, Haitian officials had to negotiate with gangs in the beachside suburb of Martissant to allow two humanitarian convoys per day to pass through. According to the Associated Press, the location is a “hot zone for gang-related violence” where humanitarian workers have been regularly targeted.

For the past two months, the area has been “nearly unavailable” due to roadblocks and security concerns. A representative for the United Nations, Anna Jefferys, said the first convoy of government and agency workers passed through on Sunday. On Tuesday, the United Nations’ World Food Program expects to send in supplies via truck.

In the quake-ravaged seaside village of Les Cayes, rescuers and scrap metal scavengers crawled into the floors of a collapsed hotel Monday, where 15 bodies had already been retrieved. More individuals were trapped in the rubble, according to Jean Moise Fortunè, whose brother, the hotel owner, was murdered in the quake.

However, finding survivors seems doubtful based on the magnitude of voids that employees gingerly gazed into, which were perhaps a foot (0.3 meters) in depth.

At least 1,297 people were killed in the quake, which struck roughly 125 kilometers (80 miles) west of Port-au-Prince, practically razing several villages and triggering landslides that impeded rescue attempts in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country. Following President Jovenel Mose’s death on July 7, Haiti was already dealing with a coronavirus pandemic, gang violence, rising poverty, and political uncertainty.

And with the arrival of Tropical Depression Grace, which is expected to hit Haiti on Monday night, the devastation could get even worse. Strong gusts, heavy rain, high seas, mudslides, and flash flooding are forecast, according to the country’s Civil Protection Agency. In certain regions, rainfall quantities could reach 15 inches (38 cm).

While residents of Les Cayes dragged away twisted mounds of scrap metal in order to make some money, families who had lost their homes were forced to relocate.