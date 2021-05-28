Officials from NATO claim that ongoing war games in the Black Sea are not aimed towards Russia.

Russia is concerned about NATO’s recent war simulation drills in the Atlantic, Europe, and the Black Sea, despite NATO officials claiming that the exercises are not aimed at Russia.

According to the Associated Press, the war simulations are known as Steadfast Defender 21 and are a test of NATO’s military response to an attack on any of its 30 member states. The exercises are now primarily focused on assessing NATO’s capacity to deploy soldiers from the United States while maintaining open supply lines.

The rising military posture of Russia along Ukraine’s border has alarmed NATO, and tensions in the country have risen. Following Russia’s armed annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, NATO undertook one of its largest defense investment efforts in 2014. NATO engagement has increased in Russia’s neighboring countries, particularly Estonia.

NATO’s senior brass denies that the exercises, which involve 9,000 troops, three vessels, and dozens of planes, are targeted at Russia. Regardless, the focus of the games has been on the Black Sea, where Russia is accused of impeding ships.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The US and its allies have already placed troops and equipment in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland in recent years to convince those countries bordering Russia that their allies will come to their aid if they are attacked.

The drills, according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, convey a crucial warning to any potential adversary: “NATO is all set.”

“NATO is there to defend all of our allies, and this exercise sends a message about our ability to transport a large number of troops, equipment, and also to project maritime power across the Atlantic, across Europe,” Stoltenberg said from a British aircraft carrier off the coast of Portugal to The Associated Press.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth is the pride of the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom. It is embarking on its maiden trip, carrying 18 F-35 fighter fighters, the first time such a large number of fifth-generation planes has been deployed onboard an aircraft carrier.

The presence of the ship, which is part of a 6-7-month deployment that would take her south past India, through Southeast Asia, and into the Philippines Sea, is aimed in part at rebuilding Britain’s tattered image as a significant global power since the. This is a condensed version of the information.