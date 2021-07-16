Officials from China have shared a viral video in which they call for the atomic bombing of Japan.

After sharing a contentious viral video on their social media account over the weekend, Communist Party officials in northwestern China appear to be supporting a “continuous” atomic bombardment of Japan.

The film, which is still available on the YouTube-like site Xigua under an account maintained by the Communist Party of China’s Baoji Municipal Committee, threatens Beijing with nuclear strikes if Tokyo intervenes in a Chinese invasion of democratic Taiwan.

Verified military commentary channel “Liujun Taolue” produced the five-minute video. The original was released on Sunday and eventually removed after receiving over 2 million views, but not before being reposted by the official party account in Baoji, Shaanxi province.

The video’s presenter offers a “Japan Exception Theory,” which would exclude Tokyo from China’s nuclear policy of “no first use.” The footage is full of hostile and nationalistic speech, as well as nuclear war threats towards one of China’s closest neighbors.

As reason for his idea, the commentator cites recent remarks by high-ranking Japanese authorities. In the face of an increasingly assertive China, Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and his deputy, Yasuhide Nakayama, have spoken out in support of Taiwan’s security.

Last week, Japan’s deputy prime minister, Taro Aso, made headlines when he stated that a Chinese attack on Taiwan would put Japan’s survival in jeopardy, forcing a joint defense of the self-ruled island by Japanese and American soldiers.

The controversial film released on Sunday urges for China’s leadership to not just react against any Japanese troops who come to Taiwan’s aid, but also to declare all-out war on Japan for interfering in its “unification” ambitions.

“If Japan dares to intervene by force after we liberate Taiwan, even if it only deploys one soldier, one plane, or one ship, we will not only return fire, but also launch a full-scale war against Japan,” the commentary continues.

“We’ll start with nuclear weapons. We will continue to employ nuclear weapons until Japan unconditionally surrenders for the second time,” it continues.

“We want to test Japan’s ability to withstand war. The narrator continues, “As soon as Japan realizes it cannot afford to pay the price of war, it will not dare to commit soldiers across the Taiwan Strait.”

The Baoji Communist Party account posted a video. This is a condensed version of the information.