Officials estimate that the Philippine economy will take ten years to recover from the virus.

An official warned Thursday that the Philippines’ economy would take more than a decade to recover to pre-pandemic levels, and that the expense of Covid-19 would be passed down to the next two generations of Filipinos.

The Southeast Asian nation’s economy has been destroyed by lockdowns and other restrictions intended at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, displacing millions of people and leaving many poor families hungry.

Economic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua stated, “Our long-run total cost of Covid and the quarantine, both to the current and future society – meaning our children and grandchildren – will exceed 41.4 trillion pesos, or $810 billion.”

The sum is more than double the Philippines’ projected GDP of $361.5 billion in 2020, according to the World Bank.

Chua predicted that the losses will be felt over the following 10 to 40 years.

Because social distancing rules prevent critical sectors like tourism and restaurants from completely reopening, consumption, investment, and tax revenues will struggle to return.

He said that lower output due by the pandemic’s death, disease, or lack of learning “is likely to be persistent.”

According to Chua, the economy would grow by four to five percent this year, compared to a record drop of 9.6 percent in 2020.

However, it would take ten years for the country to recover to pre-pandemic levels of growth, which averaged 6.4 percent in the ten years prior to the outbreak of Covid-19.

According to Chua, about 70% of the economy, including 23.3 million workers, is still subject to “heightened quarantine” restrictions.

Lockdowns, he said, exacerbated starvation and were not the solution to the pandemic.

More than 2.5 million illnesses have been reported in the Philippines, with over 38,000 deaths.

A delayed and poor vaccination rollout has resulted in just over a quarter of the adult population being fully vaccinated.