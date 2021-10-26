Officials claim that Iran supplied the drones that attacked a US base in Syria.

According to the Associated Press, the US believes Iran procured and supported the deployment of drones that struck a military installation in Syria where American forces are stationed last week.

According to the Associated Press, officials said the drones were not launched from Iran, despite the fact that the country appeared to have assisted their deployment against the base. United States and coalition troops are stationed at al-Tanf in southern Syria to assist Syrian forces in combating Islamic State extremists.

According to officials, up to five drones carrying explosives targeted the US side of al-Tanf, as well as the side of the base where Syrian opposition forces are stationed. There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the incident.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby described the incident as a “planned, coordinated, and deliberate attack” at a news conference on Monday, saying that the US had faced similar strikes from Iran-backed Shia militia groups in the past. According to the Associated Press, he refused to disclose particular specifics on the weaponry used in the incident.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The al-Tanf base is also on a road that runs from Tehran to southern Lebanon and Israel, providing a key link for Iranian-backed forces.

During the press conference, Kirby also refused to disclose whether forces had been warned ahead of time or if the US planned to respond militarily.

“The secretary’s foremost concern is the protection and security of our troops overseas,” Kirby said, referring to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, “and that if there is to be a response, it will be at a time, a place, and a manner of our choosing, and we certainly won’t get ahead of those kinds of decisions.”

According to pro-Iran media agencies, the strike on Tanf was carried out by “Syria’s friends” in retribution for an attack days earlier in the historic Syrian town of Palmyra. The strike has been blamed on Israel, but US authorities maintain the US was not engaged.

According to the report, “you might consider the strike on Tanf to be an implementation” of past vows by Syrian allies to punish for Palmyra. This is a condensed version of the information.