Official: US Special Forces are quietly training Taiwanese.

A Pentagon official claimed Thursday that US special operations personnel have been discreetly training Taiwanese troops for months, risking China’s wrath.

According to the official, who did not want to be identified, the training has been conducted by a contingent of roughly 20 special operations and conventional soldiers for less than a year, with some trainers rotating in and out.

The person essentially verified a report in the Wall Street Journal that the training has been ongoing for at least a year, despite China’s increasing vocal threats towards the US’s island ally.

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry declined to comment on the story, but Pentagon spokesman John Supple noted that US funding for Taiwan’s military is based on the country’s defense needs in general.

“Our defense relationship with Taiwan and our support for Taiwan remain united against the current danger posed by the People’s Republic of China,” Supple said in a statement.

“We urge Beijing to keep its promise to peacefully resolve cross-Strait problems.”

According to Taiwanese media, US troops landed in November to teach Taiwanese marines and special forces in small-boat and amphibious operations, citing Taiwan’s Naval Command.

However, US and Taiwanese officials have refuted the accusations, stating that the two countries are only participating in bilateral military exchanges and cooperation.

In response to Beijing’s threat to forcibly reclaim control of Taiwan and reunite it with China, the US supplies armaments to Taiwan, including defensive missiles and fighter jets.

In addition, the US has an uncertain pledge to safeguard Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade colony.

A video published last year and widely circulated in Taiwanese media showed US forces participating in the island’s “Balance Tamper” exercise.

In the past year, Chinese troops have increased their activity toward Taiwan, conducting sea invasion exercises and flying big bomber and fighter flights close to Taiwan airspace.

Taiwan’s air force was scrambled on Monday after a record 56 Chinese jets flew into its air defense zone.

The Chinese effort, according to US State Department spokesman Ned Price, is “destabilizing” and “provocative.”

“We strongly urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” he added, emphasizing the United States’ “rock-solid” commitment to the island.

