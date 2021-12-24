Official: The United States will lift its travel ban on Southern Africa.

Officials announced Friday that the US will withdraw the travel ban imposed on numerous southern African countries when the Omicron version of Covid was initially discovered next week.

After the variant was discovered in South Africa, which reported Omicron to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24, countries all over the world imposed travel restrictions from southern Africa.

The World Health Organization and the United Nations have condemned the travel bans, and South African officials claim they are being punished for detecting the problem and being open about it.

On Twitter, White House associate press secretary Kevin Munoz wrote, “The constraints gave us time to research Omicron, and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, especially boosted.”

The travel prohibition, he claimed, would be lifted on December 31.

International travelers from the eight afflicted nations will not have a large influence on US cases, according to a senior White House official, because Omicron is ubiquitous across the United States and globally.

“During the travel halt, President Biden cut the duration for pre-departure testing from three to one day,” the official said. “Travelers from these eight nations will be subject to the same severe protocols.”

South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi were all affected by the ban.

In the United States, where the extensively mutated Omicron form is pushing certain overburdened hospitals — and fatigued health workers — to the breaking point, the holiday season is projected to drive up Covid cases even further.

In some parts of the country, Omicron currently accounts for more than 90% of all cases.

According to the non-profit website Covid Act Now, the seven-day average of new daily cases is poised to pass the Delta peak seen in September.

In several areas, intensive care facilities are nearing capacity.

Vaccinations are being touted by US health officials as a way to reduce the number of severe Covid cases, and inoculation numbers have been high all week.

President Joe Biden also stated this week that the federal government will acquire 500 million quick tests. The extra tests, on the other hand, are not likely to be available until January.

Infection rates are rising across South Africa as a result of the Omicron strain, although local health officials report that fewer people have died or required hospital care than in earlier Covid waves.

Omicron is significantly more contagious than prior Covid-19 forms, yet it appears to cause a milder disease than its forerunners.