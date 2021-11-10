Official: The Taliban will meet with the new US Special Envoy for Afghanistan in Pakistan.

According to a Pakistani official and the US State Department, the new US special envoy for Afghanistan will visit Pakistan this week for talks with the Taliban foreign minister and top officials from China and Russia.

It will be Thomas West’s first trip to the region since succeeding Zalmay Khalilzad, the long-serving diplomat who oversaw the negotiations that resulted in the US pullout from Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban’s new foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, will attend the so-called “troika plus” conference in Islamabad on Thursday, a senior Pakistani government official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

West also planned to travel to Russia and India, according to the State Department.

“He will continue to make clear the expectations that we have of the Taliban and any future Afghan government, together with our partners,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing this week.

The meeting is “mainly focused at… averting a humanitarian crisis and looking into the possibilities of establishing up an inclusive government in Afghanistan,” according to a senior Pakistani official.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the verge of becoming the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with more than half of the country suffering from “acute” food shortages and millions forced to choose between migration and starvation during the winter.

West, who was in Brussels this week to brief NATO on US talks with the Taliban, told reporters that the Islamists have “pretty clearly” expressed their wish for aid to be restored, as well as for international ties to be normalized and sanctions to be lifted.

On those problems, he urged partners to work together, saying that Washington “cannot accomplish any of these things on our own.”

This includes China, with whom the US has had recent disagreements on matters such as Taiwan. In Afghanistan, West believes Beijing can play a “constructive role.”

While he will travel to India, he will not join a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan scheduled for Wednesday.

According to Indian officials, the summit included Russia and Iran, as well as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan from Central Asia.

Pakistan, India’s arch-rival, and China, Islamabad’s close ally, were also invited but rejected. The foreign ministry in Beijing was mentioned in Indian media as claiming “scheduling reasons.”

India was a staunch supporter of Afghanistan’s deposed Western-backed government.

West's plea for close coordination among regional partners was repeated by Ajit Doval, India's national security advisor.