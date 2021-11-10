Official: The Taiwanese government is subjected to 5 million cyber attacks every day.

An official said Wednesday that Taiwan’s government agencies face about five million cyber attacks and probes per day, as a study warned of increased Chinese cyber warfare targeting the self-ruled island.

Taiwanese officials have previously stated that the island is subjected to millions of cyber attacks each month, with China estimated to be responsible for almost half of them.

Cyber security department chief Chien Hung-wei claimed in parliament that Taiwan’s government network is subjected to “five million attacks and scans every day.”

In the world of cyber security, a scan is an attempt to find flaws in a server.

“We’re beefing up the government’s defensive mechanisms and gathering pertinent data for analysis in the hopes of preventing assaults before they start,” Chien told legislators.

Since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, who sees Taiwan as an independent nation, Taipei has accused Beijing of increasing cyber attacks.

Beijing considers democratic Taiwan to be part of its own territory and has threatened to annex the island, if necessary by force.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said in a study released on Tuesday that China has been “vigorously upgrading” its cyber warfare capabilities as part of its effort to bring the island under control.

According to the report, the ministry’s information security and protection center spotted and processed about 1.4 billion “anomalies” between 2019 and August 2021 to prevent potential hacking.

After the Line messaging service reported unusual account activity to the authorities in July, Taiwanese police initiated an investigation.

The hacked accounts, according to local media, belonged to “high level officials” in various government branches.

Chinese hackers hacked at least 10 Taiwan government departments last year, gaining access to roughly 6,000 email accounts in an attempt to steal data, according to Taiwanese authorities.