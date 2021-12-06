Official: Slovakia Wants To Be An “Equal Partner” In Trade With Taiwan.

The leader of an official trade delegation to Taiwan said Monday that Slovakia wants to be “an equal partner” with Taiwan, a sign of rising foreign backing for Taipei’s right to exist on the world stage despite Beijing’s complaints.

China has intensified diplomatic attempts to isolate self-ruled democratic Taiwan, which it claims as its territory and threatens to seize by force if necessary.

Despite Beijing’s displeasure, Slovakia is one of a handful of Central and Eastern European countries seeking deeper ties with Taiwan.

“Slovakia supports Taiwan,” said lead delegate Karol Galek, state secretary of Slovakia’s finance ministry.

“Slovakia is prepared to become an equal partner, not only in good times but also in bad times,” Galek said during the first meeting of the Taiwanese-Slovak Commission on Economic Cooperation.

“We are really pleased that these European countries are interested in strengthening collaboration with Taiwan,” Wang Mei-hua, Taiwan’s economic minister, told reporters.

The 43-member Slovakian delegation is the largest and highest-ranking to visit Taiwan since the country established a representative office there in 2003, according to Taipei’s foreign ministry.

The delegates arrived on Sunday for a six-day trip aimed at strengthening commercial connections between the two countries.

The delegation, which included authorities, business leaders, and academics, arrived in a rented plane bearing the words “Slovak Republic” and the country’s national emblem.

Since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, China has become increasingly hostile to Taiwan, which denies China’s claim that the island is part of its territory.

When Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu visited Slovakia and the Czech Republic, as well as a delegation of Taiwanese officials and businessmen visiting the two nations and Lithuania in October, Beijing responded angrily.

China called the opening of a de facto Taiwanese embassy in Lithuania a “very egregious act” and downgraded diplomatic relations with Vilnius last month.

Following a visit by a delegation of American politicians to Taiwan, Beijing conducted military drills near the Taiwan Strait, the second such visit by members of Congress to Taiwan in November.