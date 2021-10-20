Official: Philippine Drug War Review Casts Doubt on Police ‘Self-Defense’ Claims.

A investigation by the Philippine government of dozens of lethal drug-war operations has cast doubt on police assertions that they acted in “self-defense,” according to a top official.

Around 154 policemen have been identified for “potential criminal culpability” over police operations carried out during President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, according to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

The majority of the 52 cases evaluated by the Justice Department and made public on Wednesday included drug war operations that resulted in the suspect’s death.

In a text message to AFP, Guevarra said, “Most… show conditions that do not justify the police officers’ claim of self-defense.”

“As a result, we’ve referred these instances to the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) for further investigation.”

The police internal affairs service had recommended demotion or temporary suspension for the majority of the officers involved in the incidents.

The defendant was shot 15 times in one incident after reportedly firing at officers, who were suspended for 31 days.

Last year, Guevarra told the UN Human Rights Council that an inter-agency study of 5,655 lethal anti-drug operations was in the works.

Following the release of a devastating report on the drug war by the UN human rights office, he made his declaration.

According to Carlos Conde, a senior researcher for Human Rights Watch in the Philippines, the instances studied demonstrated that the drug war was a “illegal, homicidal state strategy.”

Duterte was elected in 2016 on a promise to end the Philippines’ drug issue, publicly instructing police officers to kill drug suspects if their lives were in danger.

According to the most recent official figures, at least 6,191 persons have perished in over 200,000 anti-drug operations since July 2016.

According to rights groups, the crackdown has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of primarily poor males.

Judges at the International Criminal Court approved a comprehensive inquiry into the anti-narcotics campaign in September, saying it resembled an illegal and systematic attack on people.

The Justice Department’s steps, Guevarra told AFP, were taken “not to impress or influence the ICC, but because it is the proper and just thing to do.”

“If time and resources allow, the DOJ will also look into the thousands of other incidents where no responsibility was determined (by police internal affairs),” he said.

General Guillermo Eleazar, the police commander, defended the drug war on Wednesday, urging victims to “cooperate in bringing police officers who committed abuses accountable for their actions.”

Three Philippine cops were sentenced to decades in prison in 2018 for murdering a youngster during a traffic stop.