Official: Israel is working ‘all the time’ to avoid war with Iran, but it is also preparing for conflict.

According to the Associated Press, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz recently stated that Israel is “working all the time to prevent war” with Iran by “carrying out operations, delivering messages, and preventing [a military]build-up.” But, according to Gantz, the government is still prepared for a battle with the regional competitor and its proxies.

According to the Associated Press, Gantz was speaking during a visit to a military sector factory in Shlomi, near Lebanon’s border. If conflict breaks out, he warned, Israel “will be prepared to carry out operations that have never been seen before, with means that have never been in our hands before, that will strike the core of terror and its capabilities.” After decades of diplomatic and military wars, Iran remains Israel’s regional foe. Despite being partners since the 1950s, Iranian authorities who came to power after the 1979 Islamic revolution deposed the country’s king attacked Israel as an imperialist force and adopted an anti-Israel posture, according to Bloomberg.

Iran has backed anti-Israel organizations such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Palestinian group Hamas. Furthermore, Israel is extremely concerned about Iran’s ability to create a weapons capability in the face of stalled nuclear discussions.

Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Israel’s Army Chief of Staff, said on Tuesday that the Israeli military is “quickening operational planning and readiness for dealing with Iran and the nuclear weapons threat.”

Israel views Iran as an existential threat and has threatened to use military force if necessary to prevent the country from getting nuclear weapons. “If a terror government acquires a nuclear weapon, we must act,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stated last month. Iran claims that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes. Iran is scheduled to resume nuclear talks with world powers this month, following the collapse of a 2015 agreement to limit its nuclear program and the United States’ departure from the agreement in 2018.

During a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Kohavi told members that the military “continued to strike against our enemies in clandestine operations and missions around the Middle East” over the past year.

