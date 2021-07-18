Official: Haiti’s Slain President’s Wounded Widow Returns Home

An official said the wife of Haiti’s assassinated president, Jovenel Moise, arrived home Saturday after being treated in Florida for wounds she received in the attack.

Martine Moise, 47, was met at the Port-au-Prince airport by interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who had her right arm in a sling and was wearing a bulletproof vest, according to Frantz Exantus, secretary of state for communications.

Under dark skies and heavy gusts, the first lady down the plane’s steps gently before firmly shaking hands with those who had gathered to greet her, as shown in a video shared on social media.

Exantus posted photos of Martine Moise disembarking from a private plane accompanied by many security agents, writing, “The first lady… has just arrived in Haiti to take part in preparations for the state funeral” of her late husband.

She had been airlifted to a hospital in Miami, Florida, after her husband was shot and killed at their house in the early hours of July 7.

On July 23, state funeral ceremonies will be held in Cap-Haitien, a historic city in northern Haiti that has plunged dangerously toward turmoil since Moise’s death.

Joseph had promised that justice would be rendered for the president’s assassination the day before Moise’s widow’s homecoming.

“We are working with international agencies specialized in judicial investigations, such as the FBI (US Federal Bureau of Investigations), Interpol, and other bodies that are on the ground to analyze all the evidence… to trace the masterminds of the assassination,” police chief Leon Charles said at a press conference on Friday.

Moise, 53, was killed by a hit squad made up largely of Colombian mercenaries, but many details about the heinous crime remain unknown.

Colombian police head Jorge Vargas has said that Joseph Felix Badio, a former Haitian justice ministry official, gave two Colombian mercenaries the order to assassinate the president. It’s unclear whether Badio was acting on orders from someone else.

Badio, a former official in the justice ministry’s anti-corruption section, is one of numerous people sought by Haitian authorities, along with former opposition senator Joel John Joseph.

Both are labeled as “armed and dangerous” on their wanted posters.

In connection with the murder, more than 20 persons have been arrested.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a 63-year-old Haitian doctor with significant ties to Florida, has been accused of being the mastermind of the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.