Official: China Won’t Back Down on Aggression; Taiwan Prepares for Worst-Case Scenario.

Even if Xi Jinping wins an unprecedented third term as president in fall 2022, Taiwan does not anticipate China to relax its aggressive diplomacy, according to a cross-strait official.

After Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi defeats leadership challengers and keeps his position as the country’s paramount leader during the party’s 20th National Congress, some analysts in Taiwan believe Beijing would take a more moderate stance.

“We can always hope for the best, but we must be ready for the worst,” said Chiu Chui-cheng, deputy minister of Taipei’s Mainland Affairs Council.

Chiu, speaking via video link at an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, suggested the contrary could be true.

Chiu told Jude Blanchette, the Freeman Chair in China Studies at CSIS, that “today’s China is a dictatorship that does not shy away from showing its ambition and intention.” “We anticipate the CCP’s robust foreign policy will not be curtailed in the near future. After the 20th Party Congress, we might even witness a more assertive regime.”

The governments of Taipei and Beijing are not recognized by each other. As a result, political dialogue is done through specifically created agencies, each chaired by cabinet ministers, rather than through their individual foreign ministries.

However, high-level negotiations between Chiu’s Mainland Affairs Council and Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office have not taken place since 2016, when Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and her Democratic Progressive Party were elected. The standoff, which focuses around differing interpretations of a concept known as the “1992 Consensus,” has the cross-strait neighbors blaming each other.

China’s policies against Taiwan have been “strict, negative, and without flexibility” for the past five years, according to Chiu. He speculated that this was due to Chinese President Xi counseling himself on how to handle the country’s Taiwan policy.

Xi dedicated a paragraph to the “Taiwan question”—the status and ultimate fate of the self-ruled island—during his speech at the CCP’s centennial celebrations on July 1.

Despite predictions of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan in the near future—some suggest within this decade—Chiu said the Chinese leadership does not appear to be particularly concerned.

"Despite the fact that Xi alluded to the Taiwan problem.