Official: Argentina’s President Reshuffles Cabinet Following Political Crisis.

Argentina’s president, Alberto Fernandez, named a new cabinet on Friday in an attempt to end a political crisis that put him against his vice president this week following a legislative primary election setback.

The reshuffle occurred just one day after Vice President Cristina Kirchner demanded one in a letter to Fernandez, escalating the instability that has gripped the ruling coalition in the aftermath of the weekend primaries.

The presidency stated that Juan Manzur, the governor of Tucuman province, will succeed Santiago Cafiero, one of Kirchner’s most contentious officials, as chief of staff.

Cafiero took over as foreign minister in place of Felipe Sola, who is now in Mexico.

Anibal Fernandez (Security), Julian Dominguez (Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries), Juan Perzyck (Education), and Daniel Filmus are the new ministers who will be sworn in on Monday (Science and Technology).

Juan Ross was also named as the new Secretary of Communication and Press, succeeding Juan Pablo Biondi, whom the vice president had publicly chastised and accused of coordinating “off-the-record operations.”

After the weekend’s legislative primary elections, in which the ruling Frente de Todos coalition received only 31% of the vote at the national level, the government of Fernandez and Kirchner, who is also a former president, has been in the midst of its most serious crisis yet.

With two years left on the Fernandez-Kirchner mandate, these results put the ruling party’s majority in the Senate, as well as any majority in the Chamber of Deputies, in jeopardy in the parliamentary by-elections on November 14.