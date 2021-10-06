Official: 11 killed in a rebel attack in Central Africa.

A senior official stated on Wednesday that rebels killed 11 civilians in eastern Central African Republic (CAR), where government forces are fighting armed groups.

Three cars came under fire in Bambari, the CAR’s fourth-largest city, on Tuesday, leaving a “toll of 11 dead and six wounded,” according to Saturnin Nicaise Grepandet, the area’s deputy prefect.

A preliminary toll had put the death toll at seven, but charity workers who spoke on the condition of anonymity stated at least 15 people had died.

The Central African Republic (CAR), a landlocked and impoverished country in the heart of Africa, has been embroiled in a horrific conflict since 2013, when its then-president, Francois Bozize, was deposed by an armed force made up primarily of Muslims.

The coup d’état sparked a carnage among the so-called “anti-Balaka,” a militia made up mostly of Christians and animists.

Faustin Archange Touadera, Bozize’s elected successor, has failed to maintain power, and large swaths of the nation remain in the hands of armed factions.

Two government troops were recently slain in Bambari, a city 380 kilometers (240 miles) east of the capital Bangui, by rebels from the Union for Peace in Central Africa (UPC), one of the region’s most powerful armed groups.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, officials extended a curfew period on October 1.

In the run-up to presidential elections in December, a combination of six rebel factions surged on Bangui, but were prevented as Russia and Rwanda provided military help for Touadera.

According to a UN report released in March, hundreds of human rights violations and abuses were documented in the previous year, resulting in at least 1,221 deaths, including 144 civilians.

The CAR armed forces and “private military personnel,” it alleged, alluding to Russian paramilitaries, were responsible for some of the cases.

In a report released last Friday, the CAR government recognized that “Russian instructors” were responsible for some of the crimes, but claimed that the rebels were to blame in the majority of incidents.