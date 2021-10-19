Off the coast of Israel, an amateur diver discovers a 13th century Crusader sword.

Off Israel’s Mediterranean coast, an amateur scuba diver discovered a 900-year-old iron sword that scholars believe belonged to a Crusader from the 13th century.

The sword was discovered by Shlomi Katzin, who was on a weekend scuba dive when “waves and undercurrents that had disturbed the sand” revealed the relic hidden on the bottom, according to officials’ announcement on Monday.

The 4-pound sword, which was covered in seashells and seaweed, was roughly 40 inches in length and 14 inches at the hilt, according to experts.

“The sword, which has been maintained in pristine shape, is a lovely and unusual find that clearly belonged to a Crusader warrior,” said Nir Distelfeld, an inspector for the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).

“It’s thrilling to come across such a personal piece that transports you 900 years back in time to another age, complete with knights, armor, and swords.”

Fearing that the sword would be stolen or thrown into the sea, Katzin brought it to IAA. It is currently being cleaned and inspected before being shown to the general public.

Its size and design, as well as the fact that it was discovered just a few kilometers from Atlit castle, a historic Crusader fortification, suggest it belonged to a Crusader, according to Koby Sharvit, director of the IAA’s Marine Archaeology Unit, who spoke to CNN on Tuesday.