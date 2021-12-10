Odinga, a veteran Kenyan politician, will run for President for the fifth time.

Raila Odinga, a veteran Kenyan politician, said Friday that he will run for president in next year’s election for the fifth time, putting an end to months of speculation following a stunning ceasefire with his longtime opponent, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Following rumours that the 76-year-old — who has been the face of Kenya’s opposition for decades — had signed a power-sharing deal with Kenyatta to get his approval for the top job, he made his declaration at a Nairobi stadium filled with political bigwigs and thousands of fans.

To thunderous applause, he said, “I do hereby accept to propose myself as a presidential candidate for the presidential elections of August 9th, 2022,” adding that he was determined to building a “democratic and progressive Kenya in our lifetime.”

Despite losing four presidential elections in 1997, 2007, 2013, and 2017, the former prime minister, affectionately known as “Baba” (“daddy” in Kiswahili), remains a very popular figure in Kenyan politics.

But, just months after fatal post-election rioting, his fiery anti-establishment persona took a hit when, in March 2018, he startled the country by clasping hands with Kenyatta.

The cease-fire, dubbed “the handshake” by the public, fuelled suspicion that the two men had reached an agreement that would see Odinga succeed Kenyatta, a two-term president who is barred from seeking re-election.

The two leaders also attempted to enlarge the executive branch through proposed constitutional amendments that would have allowed Kenyatta to remain in office as prime minister.

Despite a top court judgement in August rejecting the planned reforms, the surprise coalition has continued, with Odinga attending formal government functions alongside Kenyatta.

Observers say Odinga now confronts a challenge to the reputation he has worked so hard to build over the years, fighting for democracy and spending eight years in prison under Daniel arap Moi’s dictatorial dictatorship.

“He has some convincing to do,” political analyst Nerima Wako-Ojiwa told AFP, “to a group that has always regarded him as the opponent, and to those who support him, that he still has their interests first.”

“It’ll be a challenging balancing act, and one of the two is certain to come out on the losing end.”

He will face a strong challenge from his new and much younger competitor, Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto, who was promised Kenyatta’s support in exchange for his support for the top post.

Ruto, 54, has positioned himself as a leader who wants to shake up the current quo and defend the “hustlers” who are struggling to make ends meet. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.