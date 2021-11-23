Observers from the European Union have reported irregularities in the Venezuelan election.

On Tuesday, an EU observer team highlighted anomalies in Venezuelan governor and mayor elections held over the weekend, in which opposition parties took part for the first time since 2017.

Observers noticed a “lack of commitment to the rule of law” despite “better conditions” than in past elections.

“Some legislation damaged the equality of conditions, the balance, and the openness of the elections,” mission director Isabel Santos told reporters.

President Nicolas Maduro’s government, whose 2018 election was not recognized by much of the international world, won a resounding victory in Sunday’s poll, which was monitored for the first time in 15 years by EU observers.

Maduro’s supporters won 20 of the 23 governorships and the mayorship of Caracas, the capital.

Weakened and divided, the opposition won only three states, including oil-rich Zulia, Venezuela’s most populous province, and its capital, Maracaibo, the country’s second-largest city.

Maduro had cautioned on the day of the vote that the European Union lacked the ability to issue a “verdict” on the process in a country that is adamant about its “sovereignty,” frequently accusing the US of interventionism.

“All international escorts must follow Venezuelan laws, as well as the restrictions of the electoral power that invited them,” declared the president.

The United States, which had observers in Venezuela, described the vote as “grossly biased” on Monday.