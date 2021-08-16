Obama’s Ethics Chief Slams Biden for Not Evacuating More Afghan Allies, Calling it a “Inexcusable Failure.”

As Taliban rebel forces invaded Kabul and tightened their grip on Afghanistan, former President Barack Obama’s ethics chief chastised the Biden administration for failing to fully arrange evacuations to rescue more of America’s Afghan partners.

“The evacuation of Afghans who backed the US should have been more comprehensive and well-planned. This administration’s failure is unforgivable. When photographs of killings start to circulate, keep in mind that Trump intended to invite Taliban warriors to Camp David,” Walter Shaub, the former director of the US Office of Government Ethics from 2013 to 2017, tweeted.

In less than two weeks, the Taliban have taken control of at least 26 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals, seemingly surprising top White House experts. Only four days ago, US defense authorities anticipated that Taliban insurgents would isolate Kabul and take it over in one to three months.

As Taliban troops advance on Kabul, a slow-moving US attempt to evacuate Afghan allies has devolved into a humanitarian crisis, with the Biden administration trying to save and relocate thousands of at-risk Afghans.

In response to the crisis, Biden upped the number of troops on the ground to 5,000 on Saturday to help with “an orderly and safe drawdown.”

According to State Department spokesman Ned Price, roughly 1,200 Afghans have been evacuated to the United States as part of “Operation Allies Refuge,” with some going to Virginia and others being taken directly to American hosts.

According to The Washington Post, the Biden administration has committed to rescuing and relocating 4,000 more vulnerable Afghans who are awaiting the completion of their visa paperwork before fleeing.

Thousands of others whose applications are still in the early stages are facing increasingly bleak prospects. Given the tightening deadline, many have questioned the administration’s capacity to rescue all friends as the Taliban retake terrain faster than expected.

A bipartisan group of 21 lawmakers wrote to Biden on June 4 urging him to “immediately” evacuate the thousands of Afghans who have worked for the US government, saying they were “increasingly concerned” that he had not yet ordered the Defense Department to mobilize to protect Afghan partners from Taliban retaliation.

