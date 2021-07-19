Nurse Under Investigation For Signing Over ‘Threat to Gender Diverse’ People With ‘I Love JK Rowling’

A health regulator in Canada is investigating a Canadian nurse after complaints about a “I [love]J.K. Rowling” billboard she paid for, which some claim promotes the author’s views on transgender persons.

According to lawyers for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), Amy Hamm is being investigated by the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) after complaints that her view that identifying as trans does not equate to changing biological sex would endanger “trans and gender-diverse communities.”

The subject was forwarded to the regulator’s Inquiry Committee in a 322-page report that is mostly “composed of tweets and articles” from Hamm, according to JCCF, but it’s unclear what the BCCNM investigation will include.

Each inquiry, according to the supervisory body, is based on the allegations BCCNM receives.

The BCCNM website states, “Taking part in an inquiry is typically uncomfortable for all people involved.” “However, the procedure is not meant to be punitive in nature. An inquiry is a method of acquiring facts in an unbiased manner.”

According to the BCCNM, the accused nurse or midwife is given an opportunity to study and reply to the charges’ evidence, and the complainant is likewise given an opportunity to respond to the defense.

The Inquiry Committee may ask the nurse to submit to counseling or supervision as a form of remediation, but it may also ask the nurse to agree to suspensions, limitations on practice, or termination of registration.

Hamm, on the other hand, claims that none of her beliefs would affect her ability to treat her patients.

“As a nurse, fighting for women’s sex-based rights has no bearing on my capacity to give care. Women’s rights are neither nasty nor transphobic,” Hamm wrote to This website.

Last November, Hamm and Chris Elston, a Vancouver-area insurance broker, paid for a billboard that resembled a sign posted in Edinburgh in support of Rowling’s views that transgender individuals constitute a threat to non-transgender women and girls.

Rowling sparked outrage earlier this year when she publicly defended Maya Forstater, a woman who was sacked because of her gender-critical tweets. An appeals court in the United Kingdom later determined that companies cannot discriminate against employees based on their religious beliefs, and the case was remanded to a new tribunal.

