Numbers appeared to him in a dream, according to a man who won the 3.4 million lottery.

Dreams can truly come true. Just ask the Australian man who announced on Dec. 6 that he won $3.4 million after writing numbers on his Set for Life ticket that he saw in a vivid dream about winning the lotto.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, resides in Edwardstown, a suburb of Adelaide in South Australia.

“The winner had the single division one winning entry in Set for Life draw 2313, drawn Sunday, December 5,” according to The Lott, Australia’s lottery company. “He wins the division one prize of $4.8 million [$3.4 million], which is paid out in 20-year installments of $20,000 [$14,352].” “Every week, I purchase Set for Life tickets. It’s my favorite lotto game of all time “According to a press statement from The Lott, the winner stated. “This morning, I went in to grab some groceries and thought I’d double-check my ticket. When I scanned the ticket, the prize amount didn’t appear, so I assumed I’d won a big award. Then I went directly to the headquarters to find out what it was.

“When they told me I’d won division one, I couldn’t believe it!”

It’s all a bit unreal.”

The man described it as a “amazing win” that will change his life.

“My wife and I both work, but we’ll be able to reduce our hours or possibly retire. It means that if we don’t want to work, we don’t have to “he stated “We’ll also help our children, and the remainder of our time will be spent enjoying life.

“We won’t have to worry about hunting for sales or bargains. We’ll be able to do and buy whatever we want, whenever we want, which is fantastic.” Following his multimillion-dollar win, he stated that he now believes in foreknowledge.

“Now, this may seem unbelievable, but I dreamed the numbers I use to mark my tickets years ago, and I’ve been using them ever since.

“It was such a vivid dream, and I won division one after using the numbers to play the lottery. It felt like a foreshadowing. I’m not joking. This isn’t a fabrication. It actually took place.

“It’s as if it was meant to be. This is a condensed version of the information.